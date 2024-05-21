Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI Ripped Off Her Voice for ChatGPT

May 21, 2024

(Wired) – Last week OpenAI revealed a new conversational interface for ChatGPT with an expressive, synthetic voice strikingly similar to that of the AI assistant played by Scarlett Johansson in the sci-fi movie Her—only to suddenly disable the new voice over the weekend.

On Monday, Johansson issued a statement claiming to have forced that reversal, after her lawyers demanded OpenAI clarify how the new voice was created. (Read More)

