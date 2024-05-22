Ozempic Patients Need an Off-Ramp

(The Atlantic) – GLP-1 drugs do work remarkably well, inducing more weight loss more quickly than any other obesity medication on the market, but some doctors now wonder whether patients need to be on GLP-1 drugs, specifically, forever. “??What if we do a short-term investment, use it for six months to a year to get 50 pounds off?” asks Sarah Ro, an obesity-medicine doctor and the director of the University of North Carolina Physicians Network Weight Management Program. Then, as she and other doctors are now exploring, patients might transition to older, less expensive alternatives for long-term weight maintenance.

In fact, Ro has already helped patients—she estimates hundreds—make the switch out of financial necessity.