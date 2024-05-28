America’s Doctors Need More Obesity Medicine Training

(Axios) – The relatively small number of health care providers trained in obesity care can hardly keep up with Americans’ demand for new weight-loss drugs. Why it matters: Tens of thousands of U.S. patients each week are starting on treatments like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, but obesity medicine specialists worry there are still too few providers with enough specialized training to help patients who likely have to remain on the drugs long term. (Read More)