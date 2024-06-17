More Than 4,000 Additional Robotic Pets to Be Given to Seniors in New York to Combat Loneliness

(ABC News) – On June 3, NYSOFA announced that it will give away 4,725 additional robotic pets to seniors in ongoing efforts to combat senior loneliness. Greg Olsen, the acting director of NYSOFA, said that loneliness has grave health consequences for seniors and it “can literally kill you.” Robotic pets are one tool to help alleviate loneliness.

Critics may argue robotic pets are “botsourcing” — or outsourcing — human connection to robots, but Olsen said robotic pets can be a way to connect with other humans by being a common topic of conversation. (Read More)