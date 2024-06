Half of U.S. Military Bases in the Country Are in ‘Health Care Deserts’

(NPR) – For hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops and their families, when the Pentagon orders them to find health care off base there is none. An NPR analysis found that 50% of active duty military installations stand within federally designated health professional shortage areas (HPSA). Those are places where medical services are hard to find — commonly called “health care deserts.” (Read More)