The Ethics of Organ Transplantation

(Psychology Today) – Every year in the United States more than 11,000 people die while waiting for transplantable organs. Although efforts have been made to transplant genetically modified pig organs into humans, the practice is not yet widespread nor are outcomes magnificent. To save human lives, then, we need human organs.

But here’s the catch: Organs don’t grow on trees. And since the Dead Donor Rule says we cannot kill people for their organs, donors must be dead. So how do we know when someone is dead enough that we can take their organs? (Read More)