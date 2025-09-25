(USA Today via MSN) – A study is asking the Centers for Disease Control to declare Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug” disease, an endemic after cases have been reported in eight different states.

Since 2013, “kissing bugs” have been reported in 31 states. In eight of these states, humans were reported to have locally-contracted Chagas disease, according to the study, which was published in September on the CDC’s website and in PubMed. (Read More)