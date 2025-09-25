AI models are using material from retracted scientific papers

(MIT Technology Review) – Some AI chatbots rely on flawed research from retracted scientific papers to answer questions, according to recent studies. The findings, confirmed by MIT Technology Review, raise questions about how reliable AI tools are at evaluating scientific research and could complicate efforts by countries and industries seeking to invest in AI tools for scientists.

AI search tools and chatbots are already known to fabricate links and references. But answers based on the material from actual papers can mislead as well if those papers have been retracted.