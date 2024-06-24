Heat-Related Illnesses Spiked in Some Regions This Week, C.D.C. Data Shows
June 24, 2024
(New York Times) – Regions that had “extremely high” rates of such illnesses included swaths of New England, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic, all areas that have been hit the hardest by the heat wave.
Heat-related emergency room visits spiked this week in regions of the United States that had been hit the hardest by the heat wave, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)