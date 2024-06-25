Surgeon Perform Kidney Transplant with Patient Awake During Procedure

(CBS News) – Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine performed a kidney transplant on an awake patient, marking a first for the Chicago-based healthcare system.

The patient, 28-year-old John Nicholas of Chicago, felt no pain during the May 24 procedure and was discharged the next day. Typically a patient is hospitalized for 2-3 days following a kidney transplant at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while the national average for a hospital stay after a kidney transplant is seven days. (Read More)