How Anti-Obesity Drugs Cause Nausea: Finding Offers Hope for Better Drugs

(Nature) – Next-generation anti-obesity drugs such as Wegovy can melt away weight — but they can also cause intolerable nausea. Now scientists have pinpointed a brain pathway that is involved in this common side effect, raising the prospect of effective weight-loss drugs that don’t make people sick.

The scientists found that the nausea-inducing brain circuit, which also triggers aversion to food, is separate from the circuit that helps the drugs to produce satiety, the feeling of fullness that prevents people from eating more. (Read More)