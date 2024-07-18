The Fight Over Masks in Stores Is Back—This Time With a Twist

(Wall Street Journal) – Masks are creating controversy for businesses again, but this time for a different reason. Early in the pandemic, retailers faced backlash for mandating face coverings. Now some store owners are demanding customers drop their masks.

Police and some small-business owners say people are exploiting the cultural acceptance of masks established by Covid-19 to commit robberies while hiding their faces. In response, some stores and business organizations are calling for bans of face coverings or imposing them on their own. (Read More)