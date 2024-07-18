The Fight Over Masks in Stores Is Back—This Time With a Twist

July 18, 2024

3 unused face masks

(Wall Street Journal) – Masks are creating controversy for businesses again, but this time for a different reason. Early in the pandemic, retailers faced backlash for mandating face coverings. Now some store owners are demanding customers drop their masks.

Police and some small-business owners say people are exploiting the cultural acceptance of masks established by Covid-19 to commit robberies while hiding their faces. In response, some stores and business organizations are calling for bans of face coverings or imposing them on their own. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Covid-19, News

Ad