A Disease That Makes Children Age Rapidly Gets Closer to a Cure

Progress in the quest to help progeria patients suggests that gene editing techniques may help treat other ultrarare conditions.

A cure for an ultrarare disease, progeria, could be on the horizon. The disease speeds up aging in children and dramatically shortens their lives. But, until recently, there was no path toward a highly effective treatment.

Now, a small group of academics and government scientists, including Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health, is working with no expectation of financial gain to halt progeria in its tracks with an innovative gene editing technique.