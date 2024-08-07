Google Search Is an Illegal Monopoly, US Judge Rules

(Wired) – Nearly a year after the US government took Google to trial, a judge has found that the tech giant violated antitrust laws. A new trial will determine how Google should be penalized.

Google is now 0 for 2 in antitrust trials. United States district judge Amit Mehta ruled on Monday that Google has unlawfully maintained its dominance in search by using anticompetitive deals to keep rivals from gaining traction. And without fear of pressure from competitors, Google has been able to charge whatever it wants for search ads, he said. (Read More)