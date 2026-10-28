Texas sues OpenAI over ChatGPT safety claims and alleged harm to minors

(Fox 26 Houston) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, alleging the maker of ChatGPT deceived consumers about the safety of its flagship chatbot and failed to protect users from potential harms.

What we know:

The legal action, filed in state district court under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices–Consumer Protection Act, accuses San Francisco-based OpenAI Global LLC of misleading the public about the risks associated with reliance on large language models. (Read More)