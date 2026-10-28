Superbugs Are Winning—and They’re Now Killing 50,000 Americans a Year

(Gizmodo) – Infections and deaths in the U.S. caused by drug-resistant bacteria and fungi have risen since 2019, the CDC says.

On Tuesday, the CDC released the latest version of its Antimicrobial Resistance (AR) Threats Report. The agency estimates that roughly 10 million infections and more than 50,000 deaths in the United States are now caused by drug-resistant bacteria and fungi every year—estimates well above the previous figures released in 2019. Though there has been some success at curbing certain drug-resistant infections, substantially more progress is needed to prevent the approaching antimicrobial apocalypse, outside experts say. (Read More)