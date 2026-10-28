(NYT) – The chatbot helped a woman taper off a lifesaving drug and hide the plan from her doctors.

Qun knew his daughter had at times tinkered with her medications because she didn’t like the side effects or thought they weren’t working. But why this drug? As far as he could tell, it seemed to be helping.

When Bowen finally came to, they agreed to talk more, after she had gotten some sleep.

The next day, she messaged ChatGPT about the incident. She had been following a day-by-day plan created by the chatbot to taper the dose of her life-sustaining medication. Now, she wondered if she should slow the process down. She described hearing her father’s voice, but struggling to make sense of what he was saying, and then futilely grasping for her own words. (Read More)