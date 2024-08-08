UN Health Agency Convening Experts to Determine If the Mpox Outbreak in Africa Is a Global Emergency

(Associated Press) – The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he will convene an expert group to determine if the increasing spread of the mpox virus in Africa warrants being declared a global emergency.

At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that given the increasing spread of mpox cases beyond Congo, he has decided to ask independent experts to advise WHO “as soon as possible.” (Read More)