FDA’s ‘Hands-off Approach’ to Additives May Allow Unsafe Ingredients in Food, Experts Suggest

(NBC News) – A loophole means manufacturers don’t need approval before adding new ingredients, such as natural sweeteners and texture enhancers, to foods, researchers say in an editorial.

The paper, in the American Journal of Public Health, comes as lawmakers and public health groups allege that the FDA has failed to take quick action to protect the public from certain additives — including brominated vegetable oil and red dye No. 3 — in food products. (Read More)