First Imported Cases of Zika-Like Virus Detected in Europe

(Politico) – Outbreaks of Oropouche virus, which may be linked to fetal deformities, are reported in several countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Europe’s disease agency has warned vacationers about the risks — especially for pregnant women — of traveling to areas with high cases of a Zika-like virus after the first cases of the disease were detected in Europe.

Nineteen imported cases of Oropouche virus (OROV) — a zoonotic disease which spreads to humans from infected midges and mosquitoes — were reported in European Union countries in June and July: 12 in Spain, five in Italy and two in Germany. All were linked to recent travel to Cuba and Brazil, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement.