Supplements Companies Are Cashing In on the Ozempic Wave

August 14, 2024

(Wired) – With demand for GLP-1 drugs sky-high, the supplement industry is elbowing into the market. Some products are meant to complement meds like Ozempic. Others are positioned as “natural” alternatives.

The supplement industry has a long, tangled history with the world of weight-loss products. Prior to the age of Ozempic, many of the trendiest diet aids were supplements, not prescription medications: green tea extract, caffeine pills, ephedra. According to the US National Institutes of Health, more than 15 percent of adult Americans have tried a weight-loss supplement. Now, the supplement industry is leaning into the GLP-1 boom. They can’t sell Ozempic—but they’re hitching a hefty wagon to it anyway, spinning up entire businesses built around existing demand for this blockbuster drug, or something like it. (Read More)

