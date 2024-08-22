Second Patient in Trial for Elon Musk’s Neuralink Uses Design Software, Videogames
August 22, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – In March, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink introduced its first human trial participant, a quadriplegic who showed the world how he could control a computer cursor with just his thoughts.
On Wednesday, the company said its second patient is playing videogames, using design software and so far has avoided the issue that nearly derailed the first patient’s implant. (Read More)