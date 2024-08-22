Second Patient in Trial for Elon Musk’s Neuralink Uses Design Software, Videogames

August 22, 2024

Translucent image of a brain

(Wall Street Journal) – In March, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink introduced its first human trial participant, a quadriplegic who showed the world how he could control a computer cursor with just his thoughts. 

On Wednesday, the company said its second patient is playing videogames, using design software and so far has avoided the issue that nearly derailed the first patient’s implant. (Read More)

