He Got a New Heart. Now This 34-Year-Old Is Fighting to Fix the Transplant System.

August 30, 2024

a clinical worker holding a sealed box that says "human organ"

(Wall Street Journal) – Venture capitalist Tristan Mace wants to improve the way organs are donated and how recipients fare

Mace needed a heart transplant. His desperate condition catapulted him to the top of the transplant list, and he got a new heart in just over two days. Three years later, Mace is a grateful 34-year-old father of two young boys and back to work as a venture capitalist. He is also leading a push to make the nation’s troubled organ-transplant system more equitable and efficient.

As he began his recovery, Mace and his wife, Jordan Mace, co-founded a nonprofit called Valeos that is building a database to help doctors, researchers and patients better identify who needs a transplant and keep recipients healthy. Nearly 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for transplants, mostly for kidneys. At least 17 die every day as they wait. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Organ Donation / Transplantation

Ad