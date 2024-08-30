(Wall Street Journal) – Venture capitalist Tristan Mace wants to improve the way organs are donated and how recipients fare

Mace needed a heart transplant. His desperate condition catapulted him to the top of the transplant list, and he got a new heart in just over two days. Three years later, Mace is a grateful 34-year-old father of two young boys and back to work as a venture capitalist. He is also leading a push to make the nation’s troubled organ-transplant system more equitable and efficient.

As he began his recovery, Mace and his wife, Jordan Mace, co-founded a nonprofit called Valeos that is building a database to help doctors, researchers and patients better identify who needs a transplant and keep recipients healthy. Nearly 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for transplants, mostly for kidneys. At least 17 die every day as they wait.