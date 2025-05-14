Women Are Drinking More—and Doctors Are Worried

(Wall Street Journal) – Women are experiencing rising alcohol-related deaths at a faster clip than men, data show

At bars and dinner tables across the U.S., women are throwing back more drinks—raising concerns about the health consequences of their alcohol consumption.

Women in their 30s and 40s have increased their alcohol consumption in recent decades, as their lifestyles have changed. Women who turned 35 between 2018 and 2019 were nearly 60% more likely to report recent binge-drinking or alcohol use disorder symptoms than women who turned 35 between 1993 and 1997, according to a 2023 report published in the journal Addiction.

Doctors are now witnessing more hospitalizations of women for liver disease, and some researchers suspect alcohol consumption is contributing to rising rates of breast cancer.