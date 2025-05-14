(Wall Street Journal) – Creatine: It’s what’s hot and not just among the bodybuilder set.

The popular supplement may do more than boost athletic performance and muscle mass, scientists say. It is being studied—with good preliminary results—to improve bone health, cognition and sleep and reduce depression and anxiety symptoms.

Creatine is all over social-media groups and chat rooms, discussed among everyone from middle-aged women and seniors to gym bros touting before and after pictures. (Read More)