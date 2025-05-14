People who stop weight loss drugs return to original weight within year, analysis finds

(The Guardian) – Research raises questions about long-term treatment of and support for people using weight loss drugs

People on weight loss drugs regain all the weight they have lost within a year of stopping the medication, analysis has shown.

Analysis of 11 studies of older and newer GLP-1 weight loss drugs by the University of Oxford found that patients typically lost 8kg on weight loss jabs but returned to their original weight within 10 months of stopping them.

The study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity, found that even for those taking newer, higher-dose weight loss drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, people put weight back on once they stopped treatment