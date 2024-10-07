End of fluoridation of US water could be in sight after federal court ruling

(The Guardian) – A judge has ordered an EPA risk assessment amid fear that additive that strengthens teeth could harm children’s IQs

For decades, drinking water fluoridation opponents were often portrayed as a fringe element and conspiracy theorists, but a federal ruling in the US may put an end to the practice and marks a pivotal point in their campaign to convince the public and policymakers of the substance’s dangers for infants’ developing brains.

Armed with a growing body of scientific evidence pointing toward fluoride's neurotoxicity, public health advocates say the legal win shows they are overcoming "institutional inertia" and the unwillingness of federal public health agencies to admit they may have been wrong.