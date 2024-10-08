CDC to screen travelers for Marburg, as outbreak of Ebola-like disease grows
October 8, 2024
(CBS News) – In response to an unprecedented outbreak of Marburg virus in Rwanda, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now plan to screen arriving international travelers for their risk of bringing the deadly Ebola-like disease into the country.
The stepped-up screenings will start the week of Oct. 14 for arriving travelers who have been in Rwanda during the past three weeks, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. (Read More)