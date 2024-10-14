Excess Deaths Highest Among Younger Minorities During COVID Pandemic

(MedPage Today) – When it came to excess U.S. deaths during the COVID pandemic, racial and ethnic disparities hit younger populations particularly hard, a cross-sectional study showed.

People ages 25 to 64 had the greatest increases in observed-to-expected all-cause mortality ratios, and these were highest among American Indian/Alaska Native (1.45), Hispanic (1.40), and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (1.39) groups, Jeremy Faust, MD, of Mass General Brigham in Boston, and colleagues reported in JAMA Network Open. (Faust is MedPage Today‘s editor-in-chief.) (Read More)