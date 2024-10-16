Apple Engineers Show How Flimsy AI ‘Reasoning’ Can Be

(Wired) – The new frontier in large language models is the ability to “reason” their way through problems. New research from Apple says it’s not quite what it’s cracked up to be.

For a while now, companies like OpenAI and Google have been touting advanced “reasoning” capabilities as the next big step in their latest artificial intelligence models. Now, though, a new study from six Apple engineers shows that the mathematical “reasoning” displayed by advanced large language models can be extremely brittle and unreliable in the face of seemingly trivial changes to common benchmark problems. (Read More)