Cancer Care Is Getting Personal. Local Doctors Can’t Keep Up.
October 22, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – More drugs, changing guidelines are too much for general oncologists to track
Cancer care is getting more complicated, thanks to a better understanding of cancer’s molecular underpinnings. Doctors now think of cancer as more than 100 distinct diseases, with cancers including lung, breast and bladder broken into subtypes. That complexity is contributing to a divide in how patients fare depending on where they go. (Read More)