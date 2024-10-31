What’s so special about the human brain?

(Nature) – Torrents of data from cell atlases, brain organoids and other methods are finally delivering answers to an age-old question.

In the past few years, new methods for studying the human brain — and those of other species — have started to reveal key differences in greater detail than ever before.

Researchers can now snoop on what happens inside millions of brain cells by cataloguing the genes, RNA and proteins they produce. And by studying brain tissue, scientists are learning key lessons about how the organ develops and functions. (Read More)