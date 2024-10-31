New Alzheimer’s drugs create prescribing dilemmas for doctors

(Science) – As monoclonal antibodies roll out, uncertainty about their risks and benefits is dividing physicians

“I’ve been worrying about these therapies for a long time,” says Alberto Espay, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where, to his knowledge, not a single patient has gotten the monoclonal antibody lecanemab or its more recently approved cousin donanemab. Both therapies clear the brain of the protein beta amyloid, which is widely thought to fuel the disease’s symptoms. In June, Espay wrote to his Alzheimer’s patients urging them to steer clear. “The risks are high,” his letter said, citing brain swelling and bleeding. “True benefits are minuscule.”

But travel a few states west, to Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL), and the vibe is completely different.