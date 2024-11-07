Novo Nordisk aware of reports 10 people taking compounded weight-loss drug copies died
November 7, 2024
(Reuters) – Novo Nordisk chief financial officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said on Wednesday the company was aware of reports of 10 deaths and 100 hospitalisations of people who had taken compounded copies of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
U.S. regulations allow compounding pharmacies to copy brand-name medicines that are in short supply by combining, mixing or altering drug ingredients to meet demand. (Read More)