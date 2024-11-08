What can’t Ozempic and other weight loss drugs cure?

(Quartz) – Numerous studies suggest that Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications may help with a range of conditions such as kidney failure, sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s, and more

It seems like every day a new study emerges linking Ozempic and similar drugs to new health benefits. Ozempic is part of a drug class known as GLP-1 medications, which mimic gut hormones that help regulate blood sugar and suppress appetite. These drugs have become popular for their effectiveness in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes, but researchers are uncovering even more potential uses. (Read More)