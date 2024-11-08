World-first stem-cell treatment restores vision in people
November 8, 2024
(Nature) – Three people with severely impaired vision who received stem-cell transplants have experienced substantial improvements in their sight that have persisted for more than a year. A fourth person with severely impaired vision also experienced gains in their sight, but they did not last. The four are the first to receive transplants made from reprogrammed stem cells to treat damaged corneas, the transparent outer surface of the eye. (Read More)