New FDA Rules for TV Drug Ads: Simpler Language and No Distractions

November 14, 2024

(MedPage Today) – The ever-present TV drug ads showing patients hiking, biking, or enjoying a day at the beach could soon have a different look, as new rules require drugmakers to be clearer and more direct when explaining their medications’ risks and side effects.

The FDA spent more than 15 years crafting the guidelines, which are designed to do away with industry practices that downplay or distract viewers from risk information. (Read More)

