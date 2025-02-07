A test that aims to rule out autism using a strand of hair is now available to the public

(NBC News) – A startup called LinusBio says its test can help doctors rule out autism spectrum disorder in children 1 to 36 months old.

LinusBio, a New Jersey-based startup, on Thursday launched the test, called Clearstrand-ASD, which it says can help physicians rule out autism in children 1 to 36 months old. The test requires just a single strand of hair.

The test cannot diagnose autism spectrum disorder, nor is it designed to be used on its own. Instead, it is meant to help physicians rule out autism in children who have higher likelihoods of it. That could be because a kid has a sibling with autism or has demonstrated behaviors associated with the disorder. (Read More)