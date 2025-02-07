We aborted healthy babies after NHS mistakes, couples tell BBC

(BBC) – Two couples have told the BBC they went through with abortions after an NHS trust mistakenly told them their unborn babies had serious genetic conditions. They say errors by doctors at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust led to them terminating their pregnancies. Another family say a last-minute scan on the day they were due to have an abortion changed their minds and they are now the parents of a healthy nine-year-old boy.

The trust, which is currently at the centre of the largest maternity inquiry in the history of the NHS, said its foetal medicine teams strived to provide “compassionate and professional” care. (Read More)