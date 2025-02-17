Doctors and Hospitals Look to Drones to Deliver Drugs, Supplies—and Even Organs

(Wall Street Journal) – If you need a prescription filled in the coming years, don’t be surprised if it flies in and lands in your backyard.

Hospitals and doctors are increasingly experimenting with the use of drones to deliver medications, lab tests and supplies to patients being treated at home. Some are testing whether drones can be used to deliver organs for transplant more quickly and cheaply. And in some cities, a 911 call today could set off a drone carrying a defibrillator, Narcan spray or tourniquet to the scene of an emergency ahead of the arrival of paramedics. (Read More)