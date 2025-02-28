The US May Start Vaccinating Chickens Against Bird Flu

(Wired) – As part of a new $1 billion plan to address bird flu in poultry and lower egg prices across the country, US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Wednesday that the Department of Agriculture is considering vaccinating chickens against highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The US has dealt with flare-ups of bird flu in the past, but the current outbreak has been raging since 2022. The virus has been detected in wild birds in every state, which go on to expose commercial poultry and other animals. (Read More)