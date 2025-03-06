Inside the scientific quest to reverse human aging

(Washington Post via MSN) – Cellular reprogramming is now hailed by its supporters as the most promising scientific approach to improving human healthspans and lifespans. Proponents claim it has the potential to reshape how — and whether — we grow old. And later this year, a biotech company called Life Biosciences expects to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration to get approval for the first human trial of a version of the technique, according to Sharon Rosenzweig-Lipson, the company’s chief scientific officer.

But there have been serious side effects during some of the animal experiments, including gruesome tumors and even deaths. Some researchers worry the science is moving too fast, and basic questions about cellular reprogramming’s safety and effects for people and society still need to be addressed. (Read More)