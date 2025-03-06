Deadly H5N1 bird flu strain has hit all but 1 continent
March 6, 2025
(Axios) – The H5N1 bird flu strain has infected humans and other animals in every continent except Australia, and scientists say it could serve as a model for other countries. The big picture: The continent has seen small outbreaks of other strains of avian influenza in recent months and managed to “close those down,” said professor Catherine Bennett, an Australian infectious diseases’ epidemiologist, in an email Monday. (Read More)