(Texas Monthly) – Lamm and Shapiro were quick to highlight the utility of the mammouse's creation. The Colossal Woolly Mouse, though radically cute, is not all that radical from a gene editing perspective. Its creation is not as impactful as, say, the successful editing of mouse genes to correct inherited deafness in the critters. But Lamm is adamant that the development of the animal is critical for testing Colossal's process. The woolly mouse, he said, showed that the company could make edits in an extant creature's cell line while also screening to make sure none of these interventions had unanticipated effects that could harm the animals.