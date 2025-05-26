Why Women With Type 2 Diabetes Are Diagnosed Later Than Men

(Wired) – Statistically, men are more likely than women to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, with about 18 million more men living with the condition worldwide. This doesn’t tell the whole story. When women do get a diagnosis, they’re often older and have a higher body fat mass. They’re also more likely to die from diabetes-related causes, especially heart disease. And some researchers think underdiagnosis might explain part of the gap—perhaps more cases are being missed in women.

To address this disparity, researchers are trying to understand more about the biological and social differences that contribute to later diagnoses and worse outcomes in women, with some suggesting it’s time health care providers change the way they test for diabetes in order to catch at-risk women earlier, when treatments and lifestyle changes can have more impact. (Read More)