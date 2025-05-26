(MedPage Today) – Despite my medical credentials, my concerns were dismissed. It took my husband calling my doctor directly to save my life. I was hemorrhaging internally, requiring multiple blood transfusions and a 2-week hospital stay. My family feared they would lose me.

This wasn’t supposed to happen to me. As a physician at this very hospital, I embodied the highest level of healthcare privilege and access. Yet, I nearly became another statistic in America’s maternal mortality crisis. (Read More)