‘My life was saved by a stranger on the other side of the world’

(BBC) – A man with a rare form of blood cancer has travelled 10,000 miles to meet the stranger who saved his life. Luke Melling, 31, from Melbourne, Australia, says he was “staring death in the face” before receiving a stem-cell transplant from Alastair Hawken, of Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The match between the pair was so perfect that the men now believe they could be distantly related, as both their families hail from Preston, Lancashire – the town they chose for their emotional first meeting. (Read More)