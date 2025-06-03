How far will AI go to defend its own survival?

June 3, 2025

(NBC News) – Some of the most powerful artificial intelligence models today have exhibited behaviors that mimic a will to survive.

Recent tests by independent researchers, as well as one major AI developer, have shown that several advanced AI models will act to ensure their self-preservation when they are confronted with the prospect of their own demise — even if it takes sabotaging shutdown commands, blackmailing engineers or copying themselves to external servers without permission. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, News, Public Policy

Ad