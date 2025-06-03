How far will AI go to defend its own survival?
June 3, 2025
(NBC News) – Some of the most powerful artificial intelligence models today have exhibited behaviors that mimic a will to survive.
Recent tests by independent researchers, as well as one major AI developer, have shown that several advanced AI models will act to ensure their self-preservation when they are confronted with the prospect of their own demise — even if it takes sabotaging shutdown commands, blackmailing engineers or copying themselves to external servers without permission. (Read More)