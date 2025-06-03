Measles can be a risk during air travel. Here’s how to stay safe.
(The Washington Post) – People with measles, a highly contagious disease, are traveling on airplanes, raising concerns about the spread of the respiratory virus as global cases rise and summer travel season gets underway in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that people can get infected with measles during travel or at crowded events, unless they are fully vaccinated or have had the disease. (Read More)