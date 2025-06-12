With Rick Perry’s backing and $50 million from the state, Texas set to become a leader in psychedelics research
(Texas Tribune) – As Texas sets to crack down on the recreational use of cannabis, state leaders are opting to invest $50 million in another plant with purported medicinal benefits – a psychedelic called ibogaine.
For several years, people have silently traveled to clinics in Mexico to take ibogaine. The extract of an ancient African shrub has been used across the Texas border to alleviate addiction and brain trauma. (Read More)